Why former Seahawks star DK Metcalf is labeled 'bust to avoid' in fantasy football
DK Metcalf is in a brand-new situation as the WR1 with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Unlike with the Seattle Seahawks, there really isn't a Jaxon Smith-Njigba sort of player to take targets away from Metcalf. He'll be Aaron Rodgers' go-to in all likelihood.
That may not mean much. There's going to be temptation to draft Metcalf in fantasy as there is every year, but one NFL analyst believes this year he's on the "busts to avoid list," so you should generally try to avoid Metcalf in 2025.
DK Metcalf on fantasy football's no-fly list ahead of season
Former Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf has long been a pretty viable fantasy player. He's been really good for most of his career, and he's had solid QB play to back that up and make him fantasy relevant.
That may not be the case anymore. Bleacher Report's Joe Tansey listed him as one of four players to avoid. "There's reason to be concerned about DK Metcalf's production because of his quarterback," he said.
Aaron Rodgers is no longer the elite QB he has been in his career, and Tansey thinks that might hamper his production. "Metcalf has another issue at hand at being the only notable wideout on the Steelers depth chart after the George Pickens trade," he noted.
The opposing secondary is really going to hone in on Metcalf and force everyone else to beat them, so Metcalf's work will be cut out for him. "Metcalf will still get open and have some big games, but there's support around him to take defenders away from his side of the field," Tansey added.
"A small drop in receiving yards is expected because of those factors. Some potential touchdowns could be taken away, too, since Jaylen Warren can be effective in red-zone situations on the ground," Tansey concluded.
All of that makes him a less-than-ideal fantasy player in 2025.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks studs & duds from preseason debut against Raiders
Seahawks troll Ashton Jeanty after huge half from George Holani
How Pete Carroll pranked Seahawks K Jason Myers in his return
Insider: Veteran Seahawks WR ‘hasn’t made any’ plays at camp