Giants vet says leadership 'a lot better' with Russell Wilson at quarterback
Even though he's been gone since 2022, Russell Wilson remains a popular figure among the Seattle Seahawks fanbase. Wilson went from an undersized third-round pick with a lot to prove to the quarterback who finally guided the Seahawks to a Super Bowl title. Unfortunately, he's also the one who threw an interception at the one-yard line that cost them the chance at a repeat, but the good outweighs the bad.
Now entering year four in his post-Seattle career, Wilson is set to play for his third team in as many years. Following a one-year stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wilson will start for the New York Giants, a team that could use a positive change. While he has yet to take a snap for the Giants, it seems he might be bringing the change they need.
RELATED: New Seahawks starter Sam Darnold gets another insulting spot in quarterback rankings
Veteran tight end Chris Manhertz, who played alongside Wilson in Denver during the 2023 season, recently praised his quarterback for his leadership and attention to detail. Manhertz even said the leadership in New York is a lot better since Wilson arrived.
"As a player, Russ is as detailed as it gets," Manhertz told Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. "It's kind of contagious to be around him and see how he works and how he carries himself. It's great work, and it's necessary work leading up to training camp. It's all business on the field, and Russ is all business." He then added, "I think it feels different this year in a good way. The leadership is a lot better."
Wilson will still have to hold off rookie Jaxson Dart, which won't be easy, especially if the Giants aren't winning with Wilson. Still, his presence seems to be what they needed in a rebuilding season.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Former Seahawks QB makes list of worst NFL coaching hires since 2000
Analyst names Seahawks among teams most likely to regress this year
Speed demon named under-the-radar Seattle Seahawks rookie to watch
Busted Day 2 draft pick named worst Seahawks rookie from 2024 season