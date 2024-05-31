How Can Seattle Seahawks Best Take Advantage of New Kickoff Rules?
The NFL's Competition Committee passed a change for this coming NFL season regarding kickoffs. Essentially, the NFL is adopting the popular XFL kickoff rules, in hopes of promoting safety but also interesting plays and more returns.
The rule states:
1. Ball is kicked off from the 35 yard line (unchanged)
2. Kicking team (besides kicker) lines up at return team's 40 yard line
The kicker cannot cross the 50-yard line until ball touches the ground or player in landing zone or end zone.
The 10 kicking team players cannot move until the ball hits the ground or a player in the landing zone or the end zone.
3. At least 9 return team players must line up between their own 35 and 30 yard lines
Seven of those players need to have a foot on the 35 yard line. Players in this zone cannot move until the ball hits the ground or a player in the landing zone or the end zone. Maximum of two returns behind the setup zone.
4. Touchbacks
Kicks landing in or beyond the end zone will put the ball on the 30 yard line. If the ball lands in play, then rolls into the end zone and there is a touchback, it will be marked at the 20-yard line rather than the 30.
This new rule likely will lead to more attempts at a kick return. ESPN released an article estimating that there will be a jump in amount of returns from 21 percent in 2023 to around 50-60 percent this coming season.
With this change initiated for the 2024 season, there are two areas to address. How will the Seahawks defend this new format for kick returns and how can they best weaponize it when they return kicks?
Obviously, there must be thought into whom the Seahawks should deploy to defend kick returns. A higher level of block-shedding skills and tackling may be necessary. Speedy players for kickoff coverage won't be as high of a need given the close-quarter combat of the new format. There will be more technique involved, much like a linebacker or box safety. Coaches also need to be mindful of the elusive kick returner and not deploy a kickoff team much slower than the returner.
As for who might be selected to return kicks for Seattle, the team has a few options.
Out of the 2024 draft class, Nehemiah Pritchett stands out. The former Auburn corner ran a 4.36 40 time at the combine, which was the eighth fastest time recorded in Indianapolis. Seattle's fifth round pick returned kicks for Auburn in 2021, averaging 31.3 yards per return. He fits the mold for an ideal returner in this new environment.
Given the deep defensive back room Seattle boasts, Pritchett's best shot at a roster spot may indeed be on special teams. The new kickoff rules could pave the way for him, and others like him, to make NFL rosters that otherwise would not have.
The Seahawks also brought in veteran receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. in free agency. For the last two seasons, he returned kicks for the Carolina Panthers. Seattle may want to deploy Shenault in an all-purpose role, as a receiver and returner. He even ran the ball 12 times last year for Carolina.
As far as speed goes, Shenault is not in same tier as Pritchett. However, at 6-1, 220 pounds, the Colorado alum has plus size and vision some teams like in a returner. In this new kickoff format, having some size could help break tackles when he arrives at the line where the two kickoff teams are engaging in hand-to-hand combat. His vision could also benefit him trying to find a hole in all of that muck.
Dee Williams likely falls into the category of Pritchett as an incoming rookie who could make the team solely on his ability to return kicks if he displays a knack for it. He was a return specialist for Tennessee the last two seasons at Rocky Top, even notching punt return touchdowns in both years. He doesn't have the top-end, north-to-south speed Pritchett does, but his slight stature and quick lateral movement categorize him as a jitterbug with the ball in his hands.
A player that can squeeze through holes and shimmy around a tackler or two could prove valuable in this new era of kickoffs. Williams seems to have that in spades.
The new kickoff rule may also be a saving grace for embattled receiver Dee Eskridge. Ever since he was selected in the second round of the 2021 draft, he has either been hurt, suspended, or ineffective. He has 17 catches for 122 yards in three seasons to his name.
However, last season he was Seattle's backup kick returner to Deejay Dallas, who is no longer with the team. He returned eight kicks for 224 yards. His 4.39 40-time is certainly a point in his favor. He and Pritchett might have a battle for the speedy returner gig this coming season.
As he has sunk down the depth chart at receiver, this might be his last chance for Eskridge to stick with the Seahawks. This new format could provide the avenue for him to rebuild his value.
Fringe roster players like Easop Winston Jr. and Kobe Lewis could also enter the conversation with this new rule.
However the Seahawks do it, deciding who will return kicks this year may require more thought and planning than in prior years. Teams can truly create a distinct advantage if they handle kickoffs well. Teams that make it a priority could see themselves with better field position on average than those who do not take advantage.