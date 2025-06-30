NFL insider points to 4 make-or-break players for Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks appear to have a nucleus for success. They've got some decent weapons on offense, a really good defense with playmakers at all three levels, and a really good, young head coach. Mike MacDonald's first year ended prematurely, but year two should be better. Right?
As long as four players hold up their end of the bargain, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer believes year two should definitely be better. Those four players just happen to be crucial. It's Sam Darnold and the three players right in front of him.
"I’ve established over the past couple of years that I like the Seahawks’ young talent more than most people. They’ve got players at every level of the defense, a solid young tackle combo on offense, as well as a deep crew of offensive skill players," Breer opened.
Ultimately, the very middle of the offensive formation should make or break Seattle's year. "So, to me, this comes down to four guys who line up right next to each other—quarterback Sam Darnold and the three interior offensive linemen. Spending their first-rounder on North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel was a good step to fixing it," Breer said.
The Seahawks spent their first-round pick on an interior offensive lineman, but how much can he help in year one? That still leaves two less than exciting players in the other interior spots, and Darnold is not a fully known entity, either.
When not protected last year, Darnold reverted to his New York Jets or Carolina Panthers form. If the line struggles in Seattle, there's no telling what version of the QB will show up. Plus, it's hard to know how much of his success was the Minnesota Vikings' system and coaching, so those four players could change everything for what is currently a hopeful outlook in Seattle.
