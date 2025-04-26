Seahawks QB Jalen Milroe shares awesome 3-word message for teams that passed on him
Jalen Milroe waited a long time to hear his name called at the 2025 NFL Draft, and being in attendance for Day 1 likely didn't help.
The Seattle Seahawks finally ended his long wait when they took him near the end of the third round at No. 92 overall on Friday night, but make no mistake, he's entering the league with a chip on his shoulder. When asked for his message to teams that passed on him, Milroe gave a simple, three-word response that should have Seahawks fans fired up.
"Belt to a**," Milroe told reporters.
Milroe was widely expected to be a Day 2 pick, so it's not that much of a slide for him, but still a bit later than projected. Now that he knows where he's going, though, Milroe won't pay much mind to his draft spot.
"No matter where I was drafted, I still have to come in and prove myself and earn the trust and respect of guys in the locker room," Milroe said. "So it wasn't a necessity to hear my name called early on or later on. It didn't really matter to me. It was more to hear my name called because I know that team is all on me and they saw something in me that other teams didn't. It was all about opportunity. It didn't really matter when I was selected."
The Katy, Texas native was a monster with his legs last season at Alabama, rushing for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was more inconsistent as a passer, though, completing 64.3 percent of his throws for 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Of course, Milroe is still far from a finished prospect, and he's going to do everything he can to become the best version of himself.
"There's nothing I can't do on the football field," Milroe said. "Are there things I can improve on? Absolutely. But there's nothing I can do on the football field. I've thrown every type of touchdown, stepped up in the pocket, thrown on the run, gone through my progressions, I've thrown a checkdown that scored, I've used my legs. When looking, pick and choose what you want on the field, I can do it.
"I say that humbly, not over-arrogant, it's just more knowing what I bring to the table and knowing that it's a different dynamic on the football field that I know I'm going to utilize in the NFL."
