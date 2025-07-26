Seahawks injury updates: RB carried off the field at training camp
The Seattle Seahawks will be wrapping up their fourth training camp practice of the year soon. It sounds like we already have our big headline, though - and it's not a good one.
According to an account by Seahawks insider Brady Henderson at ESPN, third-year running back Kenny McIntosh went down with an injury during a special teams period. While we don't know what the nature of his injury is as of yet, it was serious enough that McIntosh had to be basically carried off the field by medical staffers because he could not put any weight on the injured leg.
Kenny McIntosh injured at training camp
A 2023 seventh-round draft pick out of Georgia, McIntosh also missed most of his rookie season due to a knee sprain he suffered during his first training camp.
While McIntosh isn't a huge contributor for Seattle's offense, this one could potentially bite deep because the Seahawks simply don't carry that much depth at running back. Last year they only carried three on the roster during the regular season.
If McIntosh has to miss significant time again, it all but guarantees that the team's most recent seventh-round draft pick, Miami running back Damien Martinez will make the initial 53-man roster. The Seahawks also have George Holani and Jacardia Wright vying for spots on the roster.
If Seattle's front office elects to go a different route and sign a free agent, some of the best names avaialble include Jamaal Williams, Gus Edwards, Chase Edmonds and Mike Boone
We will share more information on McIntosh's injury as it becomes available.
