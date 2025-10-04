All Seahawks

Mike Evans ruled out vs. Seahawks, but Buccaneers still loaded at wide receiver

Even without Mike Evans, the Seattle Seahawks will have a tough time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers in Week 5.

Randy Gurzi

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans warms up before a game against the New York Jets.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans warms up before a game against the New York Jets. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks will have their hands full this weekend as they host the 3-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their lone loss on the season came against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, proving they can hang with anyone.

Led by Baker Mayfield, who has 904 yards with a surprising 8-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio, the Bucs are ninth in the NFL in passing yards. This weekend, however, they're going to be without one of the most dangerous weapons. Veteran wide receiver Mike Evans has been ruled out against Seattle as he's dealing with a hamstring injury.

Evans is a 12th-year player who has a streak of 11 consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving. He's easily one of the more feared pass catchers in the game, but Seattle can't head into this one thinking Tampa Bay is going to be struggling to move the ball through the air.

While losing Evans hurts, they're still loaded at the position. Emeka Egbuka has been their most explosive player, leading the team with 282 yards and four touchdowns on 18 receptions. They've also been able to lean on Sterling Shepard, who has 13 catches of 167 yards.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin looks on before a game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin looks on before a game against the Baltimore Ravens. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

As if that wasn't enough, Chris Godwin made his 2025 debut last week, catching three passes for 26 yards. He and Mayfield weren't on the same page, as it took 10 targets, but they can begin to click at any moment.

Thankfully, Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald is excellent at scheming a defense, because the secondary will still have its hands full.

