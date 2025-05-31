Mike Florio: DK Metcalf contract could be root of problem with Steelers, T.J. Watt
Trading away star wide receiver DK Metcalf absolutely hurt the Seattle Seahawks from strictly an on-field perspective, there's no arguing that. From a financial perspective, however, they may have actually dodged a bullet.
Immediately after the Seahawks traded Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers back in March, he signed a four-year, $132 million extension that makes him the fourth highest paid receiver in the league at $33 million per year. Whether or not he's worthy of that money is a debate of its own, but regardless of the answer, his contract will undoubtedly have an impact on his team's salary cap situation.
In fact, it may already be having an affect.
On Thursday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio theorized that Metcalf's contract may be the cause of T.J. Watt's current holdout as he seeks a new deal of his own.
“DK Metcalf, when they give him a five-year, $130 million contract, and he’s never played for the team before, that’s going to embolden the guy who’s been a loyal servant since 2017 to say, ‘if you’re going to give him market value, and he’s a stranger to the Steelers, I want market value too, and it’s not unreasonable for me to expect it,’” Florio said.
Watt, a seven-time Pro Bowler and former Defensive Player of the Year, is entering the final year of a four-year, $112 million extension he signed in 2021. He ranks seventh among edge rushers with an average value of just over $28 million per year, which is well below his actual worth.
The 30-year-old is now holding out of OTAs, a step up from his previous contract negotiation where he only "held in," meaning he showed up to practice but didn't participate. If they don't have a deal soon, the situation could get even uglier.
However, Metcalf's deal could end up being Watt's saving grace. The way the deal is structured allows the Steelers to move on after the 2026 season without much penalty, which could make it easier to give Watt what he wants.
There's always a balancing act with the salary cap, and the Steelers are certainly walking the tight rope in this situation.
