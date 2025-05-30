Atrocious Jamal Adams deal named Seahawks' worst trade of the last 10 years
The Seattle Seahawks have made some sharp trades over the last couple of years to improve their defense. Last season's deal for Tennessee Titans linebacker Ernest Jones IV proved to be a stroke of genius, and he'll be their middle linebacker for the foreseeable future after re-signing on a three-year deal this offseason.
The trade with the New York Giants to land Leonard Williams didn't seem like a great idea at the time, but it has aged pretty well. Williams played better than ever before last season and has become Seattle's most consistent performer on either side of the ball.
Not every trade they've made in recent years has worked out so well, though. The worst of them came in the summer of 2020 when the Seahawks sent two first-round draft picks to the New York Jets for strong safety Jamal Adams. This particular deal has been named Seattle's worst trade of the last 10 years by Bleacher Report.
B/R on the Jamal Adams trade
"However, Seattle's offer felt like an overpay, even then. The Seahawks gave up first- and third-round picks in 2021, a first-round selection in 2022 and safety Bradley McDougald. They then signed him to a four-year, $70 million contract extension after a year with the club, making him, at the time, the highest-paid safety in the league."
At the time Adams was one of the best safeties in the NFL, and the deal seemed to be a sharp move after he posted 9.5 sacks in the 2020 campaign - still a record for a defensive back.
However, it was all downhill from there as Adams began to decline in coverage and injuries slowed him down. His attitude didn't help matters, either - as Adams clashed with everyone from concussion officials to the wives of beat writers online.
Adams continued to decline until the 2023 season, after which the Seahawks finally cut their losses.
Adams landed with the Tennessee Titans last year, but only appeared in three games before he was cut. Adams went on to play two games with the Detroit Lions later in the year but he could not stick there, either. Once again a free agent, the latest we've heard on Adams is that he's hoping for a reunion with the Jets.
While it was technically a partnership with general manager John Schneider, former head coach Pete Carroll had roster control at the time and this one had his fingerprints all over it.
