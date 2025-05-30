All Seahawks

What Russell Wilson said about his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Russell Wilson discussed what his time in Pittsburgh was like.

Randy Gurzi

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson scrambles out of the pocket in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson scrambles out of the pocket in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
For 10 years, Russell Wilson was the face of the Seattle Seahawks. That changed when he was traded to the Denver Broncos ahead of the 2022 season. Wilson’s image also changed that year.

Once seen as a premier franchise quarterback, Wilson became a problem in Denver. He was released after just two seasons, landing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.

MORE: Atrocious Jamal Adams deal named Seahawks' worst trade of the last 10 years

The Steelers elected to go in a different direction this year, leading to Wilson joining the New York Giants. Despite his tenure in Pittsburgh being short, Wilson looked back with fondness while speaking on the 7Pm in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony podcast.

"Pittsburgh was a good place for me, man. It really helped rejuvenate me, just in every way, just because of the locker room there, the pros, guys like TJ Watt and Cam Heyward," Wilson said.

He was also complimentary of head coach Mike Tomlin, who he says is one of the best coaches the league has ever seen.

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

I think there's three things about Mike Tomlin that's special. I think the first thing is his ability, his obsession, his work ethic. He's there early at 4:30 in the morning and watching the film himself. Head coaches don't do that.”

Wilson will have a tough time keeping his job in New York with rookie Jaxson Dart behind him. Still, he has faith that he can be a starter and believes his time in Pittsburgh will help him going forward.

Published
