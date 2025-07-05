All Seahawks

Surprise breakout star is Seahawks 'most promising building block' in 2025

After breaking out as a mid-round pick in 2024, the Seattle Seahawks have a budding star on their hands in Tyrice Knight

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyrice Knight against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
The Seattle Seahawks found an absolute stud in the middle rounds during the 2024 NFL draft. At pick No. 118 overall, in the fourth round, they added UTEP linebacker Tyrice Knight. At 6-foot-0 and 233 pounds, Knight looked the part of an NFL linebacker but was called a "freestyler" when he entered the draft. He also didn't face elite competition during his collegiate days, making him a bit of an unknown.

During his rookie season, Knight proved to be an absolute steal for Seattle. He was asked to move into a starting role after the release of Tyrel Dodson, and he didn't disappoint. Knight racked up 88 tackles and 1.5 sacks as he proved to be a quality starter.

He played well enough that Bleacher Report's Moe Moton named him their "most promising building block" heading into the 2025 season.

"As a rookie, Tyrice Knight settled into a starting role after the Seattle Seahawks released Tyrel Dodson. He made the team look smart for making the midseason move. In 16 outings (nine starts), Knight registered 88 tackles, three for loss, two pass breakups and 1.5 sacks. As the unquestioned starter alongside Ernest Jones IV, the second-year pro could lead the team in tackles and help supplement the pass rush." - Moton

Head coach Mike Macdonald is known for his defensive mind, and he clearly had a role in mind for Knight when they added him last season. Now heading into Year 2, he's emerging as one of the young stars for an impressive Seattle defense.

Seattle Seahawks LB Tyrice Knight gets ready for a play in the first quarter of the game against the Tennessee Titans.
