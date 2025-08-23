Mike Macdonald comments on Seahawks' multiple fights with the Packers
The dust has settled on the joint practice scuffles between the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers, with both teams stating their cases as to why the fights broke out in the first place.
Of course, in typical heated practice fashion, each is going to say the other one started it. How it began doesn't really matter, however, as the same injury risk is present for both teams just a few weeks from the regular season opener.
Nevertheless, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was proud of how his team had each other's backs when things got out of control.
'You want guys to defend their teammates'
There's almost no joint practice fight in the NFL that doesn't progressively get bigger after it's started. Teams have been grinding through training camp and the preseason for nearly a month at this point, and starting units are finally facing other starting units in joint practices for an extended period of time.
“You want your guys to defend their [teammates],” Macdonald said, per The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar. “There’s a line. Whether we go past the line — I don’t think we did, which is good. Our guys stayed composed. But some of these things do tend to happen. … People are going to react, to a certain extent, but I think our guys handled it pretty well.”
The fight started when Kenneth Walker scored a touchdown during a red zone session, per Dugar. In a video posted to social media, Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon and linebacker Ernest Jones IV were seen in the middle of it, with Jones throwing punches at Packers right tackle Zach Tom. He, of course, threw some back at Jones.
A pile-up ensued, and the smack talk continued until the very end of the practice session. Injuries are always the scariest part of seeing NFL players go at it in practice. Luckily, it doesn't appear that anything notable emerged from the scrum.
“We got each other’s backs, man,” Seattle safety Coby Bryant said, per Dugar. “We brothers. We go to war with each other each and every day, practice hard with each other. That’s what it’s about. That’s what brotherhood is about.”
Macdonald isn't expected to play many starters against Green Bay, as rookie third-round pick Jalen Milroe has already been declared the starting quarterback for Seattle. Still, some chippiness may bleed into Saturday's preseason finale.
