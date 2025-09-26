Mike Macdonald sends strong message on Sam Darnold after Seahawks' big win
When the Seattle Seahawks signed quarterback Sam Darnold back in March, one of the main questions surrounding him was how he would perform under the bright lights.
Darnold, 28, had an outstanding season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, but ended it on a very sour note. In his final two games, against the Detroit Lions in Week 18 and against the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round, Darnold completed just 53.1 percent of his passes for 411 yards, one touchdown and one interception while being sacked 11 times, with nine of those coming against the Rams alone. Predicatbly, the Vikings lost both of those games by a combined score of 58-18.
In his first primetime game as a Seahawk, though, Darnold looked like a cool customer when the lights were brightest.
Facing the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium, the same place where the Rams destroyed him back in January (that game was moved due to California wildfires), Darnold completed 22 of 34 passes for 242 yards and a touchdown. More importantly, he led the Seahawks on a game-winning drive with just seconds to go, connecting with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a gain to set up Jason Myers' go-ahead field goal as time expired.
Even with the Seahawks blowing a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, Darnold stood tall in the face of adversity and delivered in the clutch. Needless to say, head coach Mike Macdonald was quite pleased with his quarterback's performance.
Sam Darnold off to hot start as a Seahawk
"Sam's playing out of his mind right now," Macdonald told reporters. "You see him and he's such a cool customer. He is a guy on a mission. He's just so determined for us to be a great team and a great offense. He's doing a great job leading us."
Through three games, Darnold has completed 70 percent of his passes for 905 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He hasn't been perfect, but as Macdonald said, he's doing a phenomenal job of leading the offense.
Time will tell if the Seahawks truly got their money's worth on that $100 million contract, but so far, it's looking like a wise investment.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks studs & duds from thrilling TNF win over Cardinals
Takeaways from Seahawks’ nail-biter win over the Cardinals
Russell Wilson shares defiant statement after GIants bench him
Seattle Seahawks lose critical run-blocker for at least four games