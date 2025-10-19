NFL analyst gives Seahawks warning about shopping Riq Woolen
As unthinkable as it might've sounded a few years ago, Riq Woolen's days with the Seattle Seahawks may be numbered.
Woolen, 26, had an outstanding rookie season in 2022, as the fifth-round pick from UTEP snagged six interceptions - tied for the most in the NFL - and finished third in voting for Defensive Rookie of the Year. His play has steadily declined each year since then, though, and he's been an active liability this season as he's allowing a passer rating of 123.1 when targeted according to Pro Football Focus.
PFF also gives him an overall grade of 42.5, which places him at No. 159 out of 171 qualified cornerbacks.
With Woolen's poor play this season, and the fact that he's in a contract year, there's been plenty of speculation that Seattle may look to move on from him before the NFL trade deadline. As CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr noted, however, the Seahawks probably shouldn't expect much of a return if they do trade him.
"Woolen isn't the same player he was in his rookie season, back when he had a 46.1 passer rating in coverage is the primary defender," Kerr wrote. "That rating has gone up each season, as Woolen isn't a fit in Mike Macdonald's defense. In the final year of his rookie contract, teams may take a flyer on the 26-year-old Woolen to assist their secondary. Cornerback is a tough position regardless, but the right scheme could help Woolen become the player he was three years ago."
"Woolen has played 90% of the snaps in Seattle's defense this year, but Seattle has Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe as better fits in that defense. The Seahawks may not get much for Woolen due to his struggles in coverage, but perhaps a team overpays because of his fit in their defense."
That likely doesn't come as a surprise to the Seahawks and general manager John Schneider. Struggling players don't tend to fetch much of a return on the trade market, even if they have a past Pro Bowl selection like Woolen does.
Seattle wanting to move on from Woolen also seems to be pretty well-known around the league, so teams likely aren't eager to help Schneider out.
If the Seahawks truly want to move on from Woolen, they'll have to decide if their secondary is truly better off without him in the fold. His play this season would seemingly indicate yes, but with the number of injuries the unit has suffered already, it may be better to keep the depth intact.
