NFL analyst can see the path to greatness for Seattle Seahawks

A legendary defense might be in the making.

Zach Roberts

Jan 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks Defensive End Leonard Williams (99), Free Safety Devon Witherspoon (21) and Nose Tackle Jarred Reed (90) celebrate a 4th down stop at SoFi Stadium, as the Seattle Seahawks face off versus the Los Angeles Rams Week 18 matchup. Mandatory Credit: William Navarro-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks Defensive End Leonard Williams (99), Free Safety Devon Witherspoon (21) and Nose Tackle Jarred Reed (90) celebrate a 4th down stop at SoFi Stadium, as the Seattle Seahawks face off versus the Los Angeles Rams Week 18 matchup. Mandatory Credit: William Navarro-Imagn Images / William Navarro-Imagn Images
If the Seattle Seahawks are going to be good in 2025, it's going to be because of their defense. Even if the new QB, new WR room, and new offensive coordinator work well (not to mention the offensive line playing better), the ceiling for the Seahawks' offense just isn't all that high, whereas it certainly is for the defense.

Most expect that unit to carry Seattle even if the offense flames out. The Seahawks should be relevant thanks to Mike Macdonald's side of the ball. Could they be great because of it? One insider thinks there's a world where this defense really shines and makes Seattle a "contender."

NFL analyst can see how Seahawks get back to the playoffs in 2025

Jan 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Mike Macdonald on the sidelines in the fourth quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Seahawks didn't have a stellar defense for most of last season, but once they really began to click, it was a great unit. That's not totally surprising for a new coach coming in, as it takes time to really acquiesce and the players aren't always the right fit.

But now that they're good and have had that time to really gel, not to mention the addition of some players Mike Macdonald can really use this offseason, things could be a whole lot more difficult for Seattle's opponent's offenses.

"After Week 10 last year, the Seahawks had the fourth-best defense in the NFL as measured by EPA (8.4 per 100 snaps). If that progress continues in head coach Mike Macdonald’s second season, Seattle will be an NFC West contender," The Athletic's Josh Kendall said. "The addition of rookie safety/nickel Nick Emmanwori, who had an encouraging training camp, and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence should help in that effort."

Emmanwori projects to be Macdonald's new Kyle Hamilton, who just signed a massive extension. The head coach has also had good success getting the most out of veteran edge rushers (Kyle Van Noy in Baltimore), so bringing in Lawrence was a big win.

If things go to plan on that side of the ball, this could easily be one of the NFL's best units. With even a semi-competent offense, that really makes Seattle a scary team in the NFC West.

