All Seahawks

Team reporter predicts Seahawks to lead NFL in crucial defensive stat

The Seattle Seahawks' defense looks to take the next step and join the NFL's elite this season.

Jon Alfano

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Over the final few years of the Pete Carroll era, the Seattle Seahawks' defense went from their greatest strength to a liability. The Legion of Boom era had long passed, and while they added some younger talent over the years, it wasn't enough to maintain the standard. After the Seahawks finished 25th in scoring defense and 30th in total defense in 2023, it was clear that change was in order.

That was made all the more apparent when the Seahawks hired their next head coach in Mike Macdonald, the former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator whose unit was the best in the league in 2023.

After just one season, the improvement is already apparent. It took a while for the defense to hit its stride, but by the second half of the season, it looked like one of the best in the league. The Seahawks finished 11th in scoring defense and 14th in total defense, huge steps up from where they were just a year prior.

Seahawks' defense expected to take another step forward in 2025

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon
Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) participates in pregame warmups magainst the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Heading into 2025, the hope is that Seattle's defense can maintain its momentum and become one of the best in the league. The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar took it a step further, predicting the Seahawks to lead the league in scoring defense.

"Seattle finished 11th by this metric last season, and fifth in opponent points per drive. Another year in coach Mike Macdonald’s system while also returning nearly all the starters from last year — minus the swap of Dre’Mont Jones for DeMarcus Lawrence, which is an upgrade — should put Seattle in position to field the league’s stingiest defense," Dugar wrote. "The Seahawks haven’t had the No. 1 scoring defense since 2015, but with better depth playing beside Pro Bowlers Devon Witherspoon and Leonard Williams, things are lining up for Seattle to make a return to the top of the defensive rankings."

It's not quite as bold of a prediction as it might sound. As mentioned, the Seahawks are bringing back 10 of 11 starters on defense, and while they may not have many true superstars, they have quality players at pretty much every position.

Make no mistake, Seattle is going to be very difficult to play against this season.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Jarran Reed has 3 words to describe Derick Hall & DeMarcus Lawrence

Seahawks have three of the NFL’s top 25 free agents going into 2026

ESPN names Seahawks rookie Elijah Arroyo a fantasy league winner

PFF names loaded Seahawks secondary their greatest roster strength

Published
Jon Alfano
JON ALFANO

Jon is a lead writer for Baltimore Ravens On SI and contributes to other sites around the network as well. The Tampa native previously worked with sites such as ClutchPoints and GiveMeSport and earned his journalism degree at the University of Central Florida.

Home/Seahawks News