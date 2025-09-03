Team reporter predicts Seahawks to lead NFL in crucial defensive stat
Over the final few years of the Pete Carroll era, the Seattle Seahawks' defense went from their greatest strength to a liability. The Legion of Boom era had long passed, and while they added some younger talent over the years, it wasn't enough to maintain the standard. After the Seahawks finished 25th in scoring defense and 30th in total defense in 2023, it was clear that change was in order.
That was made all the more apparent when the Seahawks hired their next head coach in Mike Macdonald, the former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator whose unit was the best in the league in 2023.
After just one season, the improvement is already apparent. It took a while for the defense to hit its stride, but by the second half of the season, it looked like one of the best in the league. The Seahawks finished 11th in scoring defense and 14th in total defense, huge steps up from where they were just a year prior.
Seahawks' defense expected to take another step forward in 2025
Heading into 2025, the hope is that Seattle's defense can maintain its momentum and become one of the best in the league. The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar took it a step further, predicting the Seahawks to lead the league in scoring defense.
"Seattle finished 11th by this metric last season, and fifth in opponent points per drive. Another year in coach Mike Macdonald’s system while also returning nearly all the starters from last year — minus the swap of Dre’Mont Jones for DeMarcus Lawrence, which is an upgrade — should put Seattle in position to field the league’s stingiest defense," Dugar wrote. "The Seahawks haven’t had the No. 1 scoring defense since 2015, but with better depth playing beside Pro Bowlers Devon Witherspoon and Leonard Williams, things are lining up for Seattle to make a return to the top of the defensive rankings."
It's not quite as bold of a prediction as it might sound. As mentioned, the Seahawks are bringing back 10 of 11 starters on defense, and while they may not have many true superstars, they have quality players at pretty much every position.
Make no mistake, Seattle is going to be very difficult to play against this season.
