NFL experts make picks for Seahawks-Texans matchup on Monday Night Football
The Houston Texans come to town for a Monday Night Football showdown with the Seattle Seahawks, who are surging as one of the NFL's best teams right now. Houston desperately needs a big win, but do the experts think they'll get it? Here's what everyone had to say.
CBS Sports: Seahawks 23, Texans 17
Pete Prisco: "The Seahawks looked dominant in their win at Jacksonville last week, especially on defense. Quarterback Sam Darnold also continues to play well, but he will face a tough Houston defense. The Texans are off a bye, so they are rested. But I think this will come down to the Seattle front getting the best of the Houston offensive line. Poor C.J. Stroud."
LA Times: Seahawks 31, Texans 21
Sam Farmer: "Seattle’s offense is rounding into form, and the defense is playing with confidence. A good front four can expose that Texans offensive line. Seahawks control this one at home."
The Athletic: Texans +3
Vic Tafur: "Hey, Sam Darnold should get some MVP love. He has been dealing. But while he is third in the NFL in EPA per dropback when using play-action (0.49), the Texans lead the NFL in defensive EPA per dropback against play-action (0.39). It’s tough to pick road teams that can’t block for their quarterback or run the ball, but I still have a soft spot for Houston’s violent defense (and the uncoverable Nico Collins) and think this is a field goal game either way."
USA Today
Jon Hoefling (Seahawks -3.5): "Seattle's defense is just too much for the Texans' offensive line to handle. CJ Stroud will have a very difficult time making plays downfield as the Texans will likely be playing from behind early."
Jordan Mendoza (Seahawks -3.5): "This one could be a sneaky high-scoring game, but can Houston handle the raucous environment in Seattle? It doesn't feel like the Texans can be fully trusted just yet."
Tyler Dragon (Seahawks -3.5): "The Seahawks are better than expected. Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the NFL in receiving yards. The Smith-Njigba vs. Derek Stingley Jr. matchup is one to watch."
Lorenzo Reyes (Seahawks -3.5): "The Texans are coming off their bye and have played better over their last two games, but they came against the Titans and Ravens - a pair of weak defenses. Seattle's defense is solid in the red zone, so I expect the Seahawks to clamp Houston's offense in a hostile environment."
Christopher Bumbaca (Seahawks -3.5): "Love this defensive matchup for the Seahawks against the Texans. A frontrunner in the NFC West emerges?"
Blake Schuster (Seahawks -3.5): "I want to trust the Texans but I don't know if they'll be able to score enough against this Seattle defense at home."
Bleacher Report
Gary Davenport (Seahawks -3): "After three straight losses to open the season, Houston comes out of the bye riding the momentum of two straight blowout wins. But those wins came against a terrible Tennessee team and what's left of the Ravens. Seattle took care of business last week against the 4-1 Jaguars on the road, and Sam Darnold is intent on showing that last year's success in Minnesota was no fluke. Houston's offensive line also remains a hot mess. In front of a raucous home crowd in prime time, the Seahawks will get it done to keep pace in the NFC West."
Brent Sobleski (Texans +3): "The Seahawks are clearly the better team than the Texans, but don't underestimate the power of a bye and having two weeks to prepare for an opponent. Houston holds that particular advantage in this matchup, which should allow the Texans to play their best after self-scouting during their downtime and making adjustments. Again, Seattle is legit and should be favored. At the same time, this Texans squad should be a different entity entering this contest, at least enough to keep it close."
Others: Brad Gagnon, Ian Hanford, Kristopher Knox, Moe Moton, and Wes O'Donnell (all Seahawks)
SB Nation
David Fucillo picked the Texans to upset the Seahawks, but he put the selection in the "low confidence" tier.
ESPN
- Matt Bowen: Seahawks
- Mike Clay: Seahawks
- Dan Graziano: Seahawks
- Pamela Maldonado: Seahawks
- Eric Moody: Seahawks
- Jason Reid: Seahawks
- Lindsey Thiry: Seahawks
- Seth Wickersham: Seahawks
Sports Illustrated
- Albert Breer: Seahawks
- Clare Brennan: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Texans
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
Our Pick: Seahawks 21, Texans 20
The Houston Texans have a really good defense. In Week 1, the Seahawks struggled to score against an elite defense, putting up 13. They're better now, but this won't be easy. On the other side of the ball, Nico Collins and C.J. Stroud are great, but the Seahawks pass rush should have its way with Houston's protection, making scoring incredibly hard for Stroud and company.
