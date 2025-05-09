NFL draft expert doesn't see Jalen Milroe in special packages for Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe was dangerous with his legs while playing for Alabama. Milroe ran for 1,577 yards and 33 touchdowns during his career, with most of that damage coming in 2024. His final campaign with the Crimson Tide saw Milroe rack up 726 yards and 20 touchdowns.
His ability to move the chains, and get into the end zone, with his legs has led to speculation that he could be used in special packages for the Seahawks, especially since Klint Kubiak spent last season with Taysom Hill and the New Orleans Saints. Milroe, however, won't be utilized the same way according to NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah.
While appearing on Brock & Salk, Jeremiah said he's heard about quarterbacks being used in packages roughly 15 times, and we're "0-15" for that actually happening.
"It's always one of those ideas that's great upstairs, and you come up with this upstairs plan and then when the message gets delivered downstairs, something gets lost in translation and that never happens."
Hill seems to be the one exception, with the Saints continuing to find ways to get him on the field. Then again, Hill isn't a typical quarterback since he lines up at wide receiver, tight end, running back, and quarterback.
Milroe isn't going to be moved around the way Hill is, which means there's no guesswork for the defense. With Hill, they're not sure what he's going to do when he steps on the field. Milroe, however, would be out there to line up under center, with a run the most likely outcome.
That's why it's easy to believe Jeremiah when he says such a scenario is unlikely.
