All Seahawks

NFL free agency: Seahawks slammed for signing $42 million ex-Cowboys star

The Seattle Seahawks signed a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, but it wasn't looked at favorably by one analyst in particular.

Jeremy Brener

Jul 30, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) rushes against offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California.
Jul 30, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) rushes against offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks are welcoming a new member of their pass rush by signing former Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

Lawrence, 32, spent 11 seasons with the Cowboys after being a second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, but now he returns to the pacific northwest, as he played his college ball at Boise State from 2012-13.

Though Lawrence has enjoyed a long and fruitful career with the Cowboys, Sports Illustrated writer Matt Verdarame didn't like the move for the Seahawks, giving Seattle a "C" in his free agency signing grades.

DeMarcus Lawrence
Jun 5, 2024; Frisco, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

"The Seattle Seahawks were an excellent defense the second half of 2024 under coach Mike Macdonald, and this is another step in solidifying that," Verdarame writes. 

"On Wednesday, the Seahawks signed former Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence to a three-year deal worth up to $42 million. Lawrence was limited to four games last year with a foot injury, but in 2023, racked up four sacks, eight quarterback hits and 10 tackles for loss while playing all 17 games. 

"At 32 years old, Lawrence remains a quality edge rusher who could benefit from a rotational role. Expect that in Seattle."

Lawrence may not have his best football in front of him, but he can still be an important piece to the puzzle for the Seahawks pass rush.

Though some may think that the Seahawks are hitting the reset button and trying to rebuild, signings like Lawrence prove that Seattle is trying to stay competitive in an NFC West that could very well be wide open in the 2025 season.

DeMarcus Lawrence
Jan 7, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) is hit by Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) while passing the ball during the second quarter at FedExField. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

DK Metcalf bids farewell to Seattle, Seahawks and fans after big trade

Underappreciated vet Brandin Cooks could fill Tyler Lockett’s shoes

Colin Cowherd hits bullseye on media hysteria over Geno/Darnold swap

Controversial Seahawks DB earns a significant performance bonus

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Seahawks News