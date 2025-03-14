NFL free agency: Seahawks slammed for signing $42 million ex-Cowboys star
The Seattle Seahawks are welcoming a new member of their pass rush by signing former Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.
Lawrence, 32, spent 11 seasons with the Cowboys after being a second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, but now he returns to the pacific northwest, as he played his college ball at Boise State from 2012-13.
Though Lawrence has enjoyed a long and fruitful career with the Cowboys, Sports Illustrated writer Matt Verdarame didn't like the move for the Seahawks, giving Seattle a "C" in his free agency signing grades.
"The Seattle Seahawks were an excellent defense the second half of 2024 under coach Mike Macdonald, and this is another step in solidifying that," Verdarame writes.
"On Wednesday, the Seahawks signed former Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence to a three-year deal worth up to $42 million. Lawrence was limited to four games last year with a foot injury, but in 2023, racked up four sacks, eight quarterback hits and 10 tackles for loss while playing all 17 games.
"At 32 years old, Lawrence remains a quality edge rusher who could benefit from a rotational role. Expect that in Seattle."
Lawrence may not have his best football in front of him, but he can still be an important piece to the puzzle for the Seahawks pass rush.
Though some may think that the Seahawks are hitting the reset button and trying to rebuild, signings like Lawrence prove that Seattle is trying to stay competitive in an NFC West that could very well be wide open in the 2025 season.
