Cowboys superstar left speechless by DeMarcus Lawrence to Seahawks news
Led by new head coach Mike Macdonald, the Seattle Seahawks got off to a 3-0 start this past season. The team wound up winning 10 games, and were the only team in the league to record double-digit victories and miss the playoffs.
The biggest issues were far too many turnovers and a defense that was inconsistent at times. In the end, Macdonald’s club managed only 18 takeaways in 2024. In 2023 as the defensive coordinator of the Ravens, Macdonald was part of a club that tied for the NFL lead in forcing turnovers (31).
Leonard Williams enjoyed a Pro Bowl campaign for the ‘Hawks, finishing with 11.0 of the team’s 45 sacks. He’s rejoined up front by defensive tackle Jarran Reed. Now general manager John Schneider has added a proven commodity to the front seven in an 11-year veteran and four-time Pro Bowler.
While DeMarcus Lawrence comes off an injury-shortened year in which he was limited to a career-low four outings, he was off to quite the start. In those first four outings, he totaled 14 tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble. In 11 seasons with Dallas, the 2014 second-round pick has racked up 61.5 quarterback traps, 21 forced fumbles, and has returned two of his 10 takeaways for touchdowns.
While no one should be surprised at anything that happens during an NFL offseason, Lawrence’s now former teammate with the Cowboys appeared to be stunned by his departure.
By all indications, Dallas’ loss is certainly the Seahawks’ gain. The team recently cut ties with defensive end Dre’Mont Jones after two years of a three-year deal. Hence, general manager John Schneider and the club saved some cap room in the process.
Lawrence offers a lot of athleticism and versatility, although he has had a bit of an injury history. In any case, his play-making ability can’t be underestimated. And that’s something a team that has come up with only 37 takeaways in 34 games the past two seasons could certainly use.
