NFL insider: Drew Lock 'probably' won't stop Seahawks from drafting a QB
The Seattle Seahawks have four quarterbacks on the roster after re-signing former backup signal caller Drew Lock, who spent this past season with the New York Giants.
Along with Lock, the Seahawks have Sam Darnold, Sam Howell and Jaren Hall on the roster, but the team may not be done adding to the position.
The Athletic insider Michael-Shawn Dugar says that the Seahawks might still end up taking a quarterback in next week's NFL Draft.
"Signing Lock is unlikely to affect whether Seattle drafts a quarterback. Schneider is open to drafting one every year, and coach Mike Macdonald feels the same way," Dugar writes.
"A quarterback depth chart featuring Darnold, Lock and Howell — three guys who have each had at least one failed stint as a starter — probably won’t dissuade Schneider from investing in a prospect he views as a potential starter."
The Seahawks have several needs to fill on the roster, but if Seattle finds a signal caller that it likes, it shouldn't hesitate to add him. It may not be a position the team addresses until much later in the draft, but the Seahawks should look to pick the best players available at every position possible, because each pick could have an impact in the long run.
The quarterback class in this year's draft is considered to be weaker than last year's, so the team may opt to wait until next year once Howell is no longer under contract to find a new signal caller.
That being said, Seahawks general manager John Schneider may have given a glimpse into his thoughts about his views on the quarterback class.
"I'd be careful when you hear people say this isn't a great draft [for quarterbacks]," Schneider said on his weekly radio show with Seattle Sports 710AM, per the official team website. "I think it depends on the team, the player, the quarterback, how you're going to acquire him, where you're going to acquire him. Bringing him through the building is really about, we need more time, we need more answers, and we need more time with this player based on the questions that we need answered in terms of the vision we see for this player and the fit."
The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26.
