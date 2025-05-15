NFL schedule release: Seahawks predicted to have worst season since 2009
Last season, the Seattle Seahawks reached at least 10 wins for the first time since 2021 when they finished 12-4. It still wasn't enough to make the playoffs, however, as Seattle was the only 10-plus-win team left out of the postseason.
With the 2025 NFL schedule release on Wednesday, experts and pundits have started predicting the records of teams across the league. The Seahawks, who have a completely new offense both in personnel and scheme, are not being looked upon kindly by Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano.
Manzano predicted the Seahawks would finish 6-11 overall, dead last in the NFC West and the franchise's worst season since finishing 5-11 in 2009. The Seahawks haven't won fewer than seven games in the last 15 seasons. Manzano's projection lands Seattle as the third-worst team in the NFC.
"The Seahawks flipped their roster heading into Year 2 with coach Mike Macdonald. However, they took a risk signing Darnold and Cooper Kupp after trading Geno Smith and DK Metcalf," Manzano wrote. "Seattle starts against divisional foe San Francisco before a potential revenge game from Metcalf in Pittsburgh. Darnold will face his former team in Week 13, when the Seahawks host the Vikings."
With Seattle's defense poised to take a leap in the second season under Macdonald, it's hard to see the Seahawks regressing in 2025. However, many pundits predicted Seattle would win fewer than seven games last season, too, and were proven brutally incorrect.
Even if the offense is only equally as good as it was in 2024, the defense should raise the team's floor. Seattle didn't lose a single key player on defense, as well as added in free agency and the draft. Couple that with the returning players — who hit their stride late last season — having a whole year of experience in Macdonald's system, and that unit should be among the league's best in 2025. Manzano's use of the phrase "flipped their roster" may be a tad exaggerated in this instance.
Manzano projected the Los Angeles Rams to win the division at 12-5, followed by the Arizona Cardinals (10-7) and San Francisco 49ers (8-9). The Detroit Lions are the projected No. 1 seed with a 14-3 record.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks earn disappointing grade for aggressive 2025 offseason
Kenneth Walker III lands in disrespectful place in post-draft RB rankings
Mike Macdonald says Seahawks need to find more reps for first-rounder
Massive free agent signing named Seahawks’ most head-scratching move