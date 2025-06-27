All Seahawks

Analyst picks obvious weak point as Seahawks' biggest question mark

Although it should be improved, one position group still stands out as the Seattle Seahawks' weakest unit

Connor Benintendi

Jun 11, 2025; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive line units take part in drills during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center.
Jun 11, 2025; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive line units take part in drills during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
The offensive line has been the Seattle Seahawks' weak point for multiple seasons now. Even though they are getting better there on paper, there's no guarantee any high-end draft pick or second-year veteran will transform the unit in 2025. At least they're trying.

In an attempt to shore up the interior of the offensive line, Seattle spent the No. 18 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on former North Dakota State guard Grey Zabel — a potentially transformative blocker who could quickly become the best player on the front line as a rookie. Despite that addition, Pro Football & Sports Network highlighted the interior line as the team's biggest question mark, which is a reasonable selection.

"Though Grey Zabel was a good addition for the Seattle Seahawks in the draft, their offensive line still has work to do," PFSN writer Jacob Infante wrote. "Two of the Seahawks’ starting interior OL spots remain arguably the biggest question marks on the roster. They don’t have a strong, proven starting center or right guard yet. The hope is that Olu Oluwatimi and Christian Haynes will step into those respective roles and improve."

Seattle Seahawks center Olu Oluwatimi (51) against the Arizona Cardinals
Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks center Olu Oluwatimi (51) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Oluwatimi is entering his third season after being the 2022 Rimington Trophy winner in his final college season with Michigan. He will have to win the job over 2024 undrafted free agent Jalen Sundell, who was also getting first-team reps in organized team activities and mandatory minicamp practices. The starter there will be critical, as will the right guard spot.

Haynes, a third-round pick last year, appears to have the lead over Anthony Bradford at right guard. But that position is wide open, per head coach Mike Macdonald, and there's a chance they could even add more veteran talent there to get a proven starter.

Seattle's offensive line could be massively improved, or it could disappoint yet again. With quarterback Sam Darnold — who is notoriously bad at avoiding sacks — stepping in for his first season with the Seahawks, the former scenario would go a long way to ensuring the offense clicks.

