Seahawks not shown much love in USA TODAY's 2025 NFL entertainment rankings
The Seattle Seahawks made some huge changes this offseason, particularly on offense, with hopes of making it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.
Of course, being a fun team to watch doesn't necessarily go hand-in-hand with being good, but it would be a nice bonus to get some more eyeballs on Seattle. Unfortunately, it seems like the Seahawks are still being glossed over by the national media for the time being.
USA TODAY's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz put together a ranking of all 32 teams' entertainment value for the 2025 season, and the Seahawks received a disappointing ranking of No. 20.
"Putting Sam Darnold behind a shaky offensive front seems like a dangerous setup," Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote. "But between coach Mike Macdonald demanding the offense be centered on the ground game and the receiving corps swapping in Cooper Kupp for DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, Seattle seems to be actively embracing a more vanilla identity, though Macdonald's complex defense will remain."
It should go without saying that how fun a team is to watch is completely subjective. Someone who loves defense may think the dominant 2000 Baltimore Ravens were the most fun team to watch in NFL history, whereas someone who prefers offense might not like watching them at all. That's just one very specific example, but it gets the point across.
That said, it still feels like the Seahawks could be a few spots higher on this list. Even if the offensive identity is more "vanilla" than before, it will be fun to see how all the new pieces fit together. Plus, some players, such as wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back Kenneth Walker III, are budding stars who have the potential to take over games.
Then there's the defense, which not only features a few underrated standouts such as cornerback Devon Witherspoon and safety Julian Love, but benefits from Macdonald's creative scheme as well.
The Seahawks may not be a bona fide Super Bowl contender like some of the teams ranked about them, but there's a good deal of entertainment value to be had.
More Seahawks on SI stories
John Schneider on what the Seahawks saw evaluating Jalen Milroe
Former Seahawks super-rival predicts bad news for Seattle in 2025
Sam Darnold answers for Vikings’ poor finish in 2024 NFL playoffs
NFL insider urges Seahawks to trade for disgruntled Bengals star