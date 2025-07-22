Pete Carroll bringing another ex-Seahawks star to Raiders
When former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll traded for Geno Smith, his former starting quarterback, many wondered if it would open the floodgates for the Super Bowl-winning head coach to seek out multiple of his ex-players to join the Las Vegas Raiders. Although a few potential reunions didn't work out, Carroll wasn't going to stop at Smith.
Former Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is signing with the Raiders, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Adams played for Seattle from 2020-23 after he was acquired in a trade from the New York Jets — a deal that has received flak in the years since, as the three-time All-Pro never played a full season with the Seahawks.
The main reason the trade hasn't aged well is that it included two first-round picks, one of which was used to select wide receiver Garrett Wilson in 2022.
Adams, on the other hand, had a stellar first year with the Seahawks in 2020 (83 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, three pass deflections, one forced fumble) before his production fell off drastically and he played in just 10 games in his final two years with the team. Adams struggled to stay healthy, and he was released following the 2023 season.
In 2024, Adams played a combined five games with the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions, totaling seven tackles. He was released from the Lions on Jan. 1, one month after signing with the team.
Despite his undeniable talent, Adams has dealt with multiple injuries over the last five years that have severely limited his ability to consistently be on the field. When healthy, Adams was one of the most effective strong safeties in the league.
He now reunites with Carroll, who helped him achieve the NFL record for most sacks in a season by a defensive back in 2020. Outside of Jeremy Chinn, the rest of the Raiders' six safeties have a combined 13 years of NFL experience and only two have extensive resumes as starters. Adams adds depth and competition as an eight-year veteran with 83 career starts.
