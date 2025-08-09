Pete Carroll forgot he was coaching Raiders 'a couple times' vs. Seahawks
Pete Carroll was the Seattle Seahawks' head coach for 14 seasons. He has grown accustomed to being at Lumen Field and celebrating when players in blue uniforms make big plays.
With that in mind, it's hard to judge Carroll for defaulting to old habits. In his return to Seattle on Thursday as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, Carroll said he got a little confused a few times when Seahawks players stood out to him.
"There was a couple times [Seahawks] guys made plays, and I'm looking at the screen in the end zone, and I thought that was our guy making a play," Carroll said, per The Seattle Times sports columnist Mike Vorel.
Carroll and the Raiders tied the Seahawks, 23-23, in both teams' preseason opener. Las Vegas, however, got into position for a would-be game-winning field goal from 55 yards out with five seconds remaining in the game. There is no overtime in preseason.
Seahawks undrafted free agent edge rusher Jalan Gaines rose up to block the kick from the middle of the line, and Carroll definitely remembered what team he was coaching in that situation.
Gaines, a rookie, denied the 73-year-old Carroll a win in his first-ever return to Lumen Field as an opposing head coach. However, he wasn't the only former Seahawk to come up short of a win against their former team, as quarterback Geno Smith and linebacker (former safety) Jamal Adams likely felt it equally as much.
Regardless, it's more comical than anything else that Carroll was so used to rooting for the Seahawks that he'd almost forgotten he was wearing black and silver. If anything, it shows how committed he was to Seattle during his time with the franchise and the 246 total games he coached.
He is in a new era, however, with a few familiar faces by his side. Luckily, he won't be back at Lumen Field again this season.
