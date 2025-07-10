PFF: Seattle Seahawks don't quite have top-10 secondary
The Seattle Seahawks may not have the Legion of Boom anymore, but they still have a pretty great defense. Head coach Mike Macdonald is a defensive mastermind, but the players GM John Schneider has brought together deserve some praise. Unfortunately, this is not quite a top-10 secondary in the NFL, though.
PFF's John Kosko ranked them just outside the top 10, placing them 12th. They're in the same territory as the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Indianapolis Colts. Those teams have players like Charvarius Ward, Sauce Gardner, and Travis Hunter, so it is pretty solid praise to be ranked among them.
"The top three players in this unit are very strong, but depth remains a major question mark. Safety Julian Love has improved his PFF grade in five consecutive seasons, earning an 82.2 in 2024," Kosko said. "Cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon and Tariq Woolen excel at preventing separation and limiting big plays. Safety Coby Bryant may have found his groove after posting a 72.8 grade in 2024, up from 34.0 the previous year, but it will be a wait-and-see approach with him and rookie Nick Emmanwori."
If Emmanwori lives up to the billing, this secondary could easily rise. As it stands, it's a farly well-rounded unit. Safety is thin, but Julian Love has been steady and improved every year. He's a good player. The cornerbacks, of course, go without saying. Devon Witherspoon and Tariq Woolen make one of the best duos in the NFL back there.
This unit should again be a very strong portion of the defense, which is again expected to be the lifeblood of this team in 2025 as they reshape their offense in year two under Mike Macdonald.
