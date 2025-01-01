All Seahawks

Rams Announce Starting QB vs. Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks will face the Los Angeles Rams' Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 18.

Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) warms up before the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks now know who they will be facing under center when they play the Los Angeles Rams in the season finale in Week 18.

According to Los Angeles Times reporter Gary Klein, the Rams will rest Matthew Stafford and start Jimmy Garoppolo against the Seahawks.

The Rams have already clinched the NFC West title after winning the strength of victory tiebreaker in Week 17, so all they have left to play for is seeding between the No. 3 and 4 slots.

A loss and Tampa Bay Buccaneers win against the New Orleans Saints would push the Rams down to the No. 4 spot from No. 3, but Los Angeles appears to prioritize rest over seeding.

If the Rams end up at No. 4, they will play the loser of the Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions game on Sunday Night Football. The winner of that game will earn a bye and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

A win for the Rams would get them to No. 3, which likely lines them up for a matchup with the Washington Commanders. If the Commanders beat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, they will lock in at No. 6. If they lose and the Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears, the Packers line up at No. 6 for a potential Rams matchup.

Kickoff between the Seahawks and Rams is set for 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday inside SoFi Stadium.

