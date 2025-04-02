Rising Seahawks CB still not locked in as future starter
Cornerback Josh Jobe was one of the surprises of the 2024 season for the Seattle Seahawks. After originally signing to the team's practice squad late in the preseason, Jobe emerged as a reliable third corner after the team's first six games of the season.
Jobe was signed to Seattle's active roster on Nov. 11 after maxing out his three game day practice squad elevations. He exploded onto the scene in his second appearance against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8, logging seven tackles, one pass deflection and his first career interception.
From there, Jobe made five more starts to close out the season and was Seattle's primary third corner alongside Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen. But despite the former 2022 undrafted free agent posting a breakout campaign, he's not solidified as a future starter for the Seahawks, per ESPN's Brady Henderson.
"A wise man once said you can never have too many corners," Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said at the annual NFL owners' meetings, per Henderson. "It might be Ozzie Newsome that said that, and he’s right. We need to create more competition in the defensive backs room, especially at corner. Josh knows that when he signed up."
Jobe finished with 37 tackles, seven pass breakups and one pick in 2024. He re-signed with the Seahawks on a one-year, $2 million deal this offseason. Though it wasn't a huge pay, Jobe will at least head into the 2025 season competing for a starting role. Last season he was fighting to even be on the roster.
"But really, really excited about Josh just taking his career to the next level and how he competes," Macdonald added. "One thing that Josh does such a great job of is just the day-in, day-out process of how he approaches his job, his responsibilities, how he studies. Him and Spoon work really well together, so that’s the type of energy we talk about that we need this offseason in the room so we can sharpen each other and be able to put a heck of a group out there. But he’s going to be a big part of what we’re doing."
The Seahawks will have a cornerback conundrum in the 2026 offseason if they don't draft any players at that position and don't hand out any extensions. Witherspoon is the only prospective starter who is under contract beyond this upcoming season.
Jobe, assuming he only continues to grow, could be in contention for a much bigger pay day heading into 2026. But first he has to keep impressing Macdonald and the Seattle coaching staff.
