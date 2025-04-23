Seahawks could have crowded QB room this season
The Seattle Seahawks have completely revamped their quarterback room this offseason, and they may have gotten themselves into a bit of a bind.
Of the four quarterbacks currently on the roster, three of them have significant starting experience. There's Sam Darnold, who will obviously be the team's new starter after signing a deal worth more than $100 million in free agency. There's Drew Lock, who just returned to Seattle after a one-year stint with the New York Giants. And there's Sam Howell, who spent last season as Geno Smith's backup in Seattle but started for the Washington Commanders in 2023.
While it could create some complications with the roster, Seahawks general manager John Schneider views this crowded quarterback room as a blessing rather than a curse.
"We're excited to have those four quarterbacks, we have three quarterbacks that have thrown for over 3,000 yards in a season, and all of them can move," Schneider said. "That's a cool group."
This would be a big departure from what the Seahawks normally do. Usually, they opt to carry two quarterbacks on the active roster and a third on the practice squad. Based on Schneider's comments, though, it seems possible they could carry three on the roster this year. At least, if all three are here come fall.
If any of the three were to move, it would obviously be Howell. The 24-year-old struggled in his only substantial action of the regular season, and after the signing of Lock, the Seahawks reportedly put him on the trade block.
In fact, Schneider confirmed that other teams have have inquired about Howell's availability over the past few days.
"Yeah, that's accurate," Schneider said. "We have a great relationship with Bruce (Tollner), his agent, and Bruce is very well known and respected throughout the National Football League and he has a ton of contacts, so it's a very open dialogue."
More Seahawks on SI stories
Final 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Seahawks trade down and load up
Seahawks linked to blockbuster trade for disgruntled Steelers WR
Seattle Seahawks’ most tradeable players going into the 2025 NFL draft
2025 NFL draft buzz reveals Seahawks’ likely target in first round