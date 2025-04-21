Russell Wilson looks tiny next to Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns
Russell Wilson was never the tallest quarterback in the NFL, which is why he entered the league with so many question marks. The Seattle Seahawks capitalized on the concerns, as they took the 5-foot-11 Wilson in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft. Wilson spent 10 years in Seattle, taking them to two Super Bowls, while winning one.
Since being traded in 2022, he's struggled to stick with teams. Wilson spent two years with the Denver Broncos and one with the Pittsburgh Steelers. This offseason, he signed with the New York Giants, a team he's had his eye on for quite some time.
MORE: Seahawks insider predicts Geno Smith pick goes to Michigan EDGE prospect
Wilson is already enjoying his time in the Big Apple, taking in the New York Knicks' playoff game against the Detroit Pistons. The Knicks pulled off a big win, and afterward, Wilson posed for pictures with Karl-Anthony Towns, who made his Knicks playoff debut.
The height difference between the 7-foot Towns and Wilson was evident in the photo they posed for. It stood out even more when KAT bent down to hug Wilson.
Wilson signed a one-year deal worth $10.5 million with New York, where he's likely to be the starting quarterback. His lone competition heading into the season is Jameis Winston, who is always a fan-favorite, but has a habit of throwing touchdowns to the wrong team.
