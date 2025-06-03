Seahawks defense aiming to be NFL's best in 2025
The Seattle Seahawks' defense returned every full-time starter from their 2024 defense. They added pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence to that group and added defenders Nick Emmanwori and Rylie Mills in the 2025 NFL Draft.
This group is taking its late-season success from a year ago and rolling it straight into the new season. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has the luxury of continuity from last year's unit, plus new weapons that he can plug in. That's boosting Seattle's defensive confidence early in the offseason program, according to The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar.
“We want to be No. 1,” said Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed on Monday afternoon in response to a question about where he’d like the defense to rank in yards allowed, per Dugar. “We want to be No. 1 in every category. That’s what we’re striving for. We’re hungry. Every game may not be perfect, but that’s what we’re striving for. That’s what we’re working hard to get to.”
It might sound crazy, but Reed's comments aren't far-fetched for this team. Even with a rough start to the season and a stretch that included losing five of six games between Weeks 4-9, the Seahawks' defense was a huge reason why the team went 6-2 down the stretch.
The Week 10 bye was a reprieve for an ailing defense, and Seattle finished the season 14th in total yards allowed (5,656), 11th in passing yards allowed (3,603) and 16th in rushing yards allowed (2,053). The Seahawks tied for 11th in points allowed per game at 21.6. Macdonald has been hailed as a defensive mastermind, and Seattle's returning players now get to build on everything they practiced in Year 1.
“The continuity comes with the understanding of when we’re going through it [and handling] formation adjustments, they’re talking, they’re anticipating them and they’re understanding how to play fast," second-year defensive coordinator Aden Durde said, per Dugar.
The Seahawks haven't been top-10 in all three yardage categories and points allowed per game in the same season since 2016. Seattle reached the Divisional round of the playoffs that year, losing to the Atlanta Falcons after a 10-5-1 regular season.
If Seattle can put together a season of similar performance, the Seahawks could move beyond the Wild Card round of the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
More Seahawks on SI stories
NFL insider claims Steelers don't care ex-Seahawks star DK Metcalf skipping OTAs
Analyst says Seahawks rookie might be NFL’s most electric player
Seahawks OTAs: Jarran Reed senses different physicality from OL
Seahawks, 49ers, Rams all linked to Chargers WR as trade target