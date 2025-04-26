All Seahawks

New Seahawks FB 'thrilled' to remain teammates with QB Jalen Milroe

Former Alabama tight end Robbie Ouzts had high praise for the Seattle Seahawks' new quarterback.

Oct 21, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Robbie Ouzts (45) celebrates with Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jase McClellan (2) after McClellan scored against Tennessee at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Tennessee 34-20.
Oct 21, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Robbie Ouzts (45) celebrates with Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jase McClellan (2) after McClellan scored against Tennessee at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Tennessee 34-20. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
In this story:

Seattle Seahawks third-round quarterback Jalen Milroe is getting some company from Tuscaloosa after the franchise picked tight end-turned-fullback Robbie Ouzts with the 39th pick of the fifth round (175th overall) on Saturday.

Ouzts is expected to compete with another converted tight end, Brady Russell, for Seattle's primary fullback spot. Milroe will enter a development role behind quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Drew Lock now that Sam Howell has been traded to the Minnesota Vikings.

Ouzts had minimal receiving production at Alabama (16 catches, 192 yards, 3 touchdowns), but may translate well to a fullback role at the NFL level. The consensus around Milroe has been that it'll take some time for him to potentially become a starting quarterback. Ouzts, however, has high praise for his college quarterback as they both head to the same NFL franchise.

"Jalen Milroe's going to work his ass off. Nobody works harder than that guy," Ouzts said, per The Tacoma News Tribune's Gregg Bell. "I’m thrilled to be with my boy, man. We’re rollin’ in. We are going to attack this thing."

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (QB11) during the 2025 NFL Combine
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (QB11) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Milroe ended up right where he was projected to go, as NFL.com named him a second-to-third-round pick. He was listed as ESPN's 81st-ranked overall player, and Seattle selected him at No. 92. Milroe will need time to develop as a passer, but at least according to Ouzts, he won't shy away from the challenge of improving over his first few years in the league.

In two seasons as Alabama's starter, Milroe tossed 39 touchdowns to 17 interceptions — an indicator that his decision-making needs work. However, he's a dynamic athlete, and that can't be taught.

If Russell outplays Ouzts in training camp, there's a chance he isn't on the regular season roster. But offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak clearly wants a competition there, even though there likely isn't room for both.

