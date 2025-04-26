All Seahawks

2025 NFL draft: Seahawks pick Alabama tight end at No. 175 overall

Seattle uses their third fifth-round pick of the day on another tight end.

Tim Weaver

Dec 31, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Robbie Ouzts (45) celebrates with tight end CJ Dippre (81) after scoring a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines in the second quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
Dec 31, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Robbie Ouzts (45) celebrates with tight end CJ Dippre (81) after scoring a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines in the second quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
After taking Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo in the second round, the Seattle Seahawks have decided to double down on a deep draft class at this position. Using their third fifth-round draft pick of the day (No. 175 overall) Seattle has takean Alabama tight end Robbie Ouzts.

Ouzts (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) is a lot different from Arroyo, though. Whereas the latter is a legtimate vertical threat as a receiver, Ouzts is more of a traditional blocker type. During his 51 games in four years at Alabama he was rarely used in the passing game, totaling just 16 receptions, less than 200 yards and only three touchdown catches all together.

The Seahawks need all the blockers they can get right now, though - especially since they have only used one of their picks to address what was the worst offensive line in the NFL coming into the draft. Ouzts likely projects as a hybrid TE/FB in Klint Kubian's new scheme.e

Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Robbie Ouzts (45) catches a pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Ouzts should start out at the bottom end of the rotation. He'll likely be spending a lot of time with nine-year veteran Eric Saubert, who can coach him up in the ways of a pro zone blocking tight end/fullback.

The Seahawks will be on the clock again on the sixth round at No. 192 overall, then they have three picks in the seventh.

Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER

Tim Weaver has been writing about the NFL since the 2013 season for multiple teams and outlets, including USA Today and The Sporting News. He currently covers the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers for On SI.