Seahawks' gameday elevations signal bad news for defense vs. Texans
The Seattle Seahawks may still be without two of their top defensive backs after revealing their practice squad elevations for Monday night's game against the Houston Texans.
Seattle elevated cornerback Shaquill Griffin and safety Jerrick Reed II, per ESPN's Brady Henderson, which could be bad news for the status of starters Devon Witherspoon and Julian Love — both of whom are heading into Week 7 with a questionable designation.
Witherspoon (knee) and Love (hamstring) have both missed the last two games, limiting the Seahawks' secondary and forcing backups to play heavy minutes. Head coach Mike Macdonald may just be elevating the players as insurance, or it could mean they are unlikely to play.
Griffin played 74 defensive snaps against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 and logged seven tackles. Reed has only played six defensive snaps all season and has two total tackles.
The Seahawks are getting cornerback Riq Woolen (concussion) back in the lineup, as he no longer has an injury designation. Woolen missed the Week 6 game against the Jaguars, as Seattle relied on Josh Jobe, Derion Kendrick, Nehemiah Pritchett and Griffin at the cornerback spots.
Rookie second-round pick Nick Emmanwori filled in next to Coby Bryant at safety in Week 6 after former undrafted free agent Ty Okada had seen an increase in snaps the week prior.
Seattle has a bye in Week 8, which is greatly needed with their current injury situation. It wouldn't be a surprise to see their stars held out until Week 9 to make sure they don't aggravate any injuries.
The Seahawks and Texans kick off at 7 p.m. PT on Monday night.
