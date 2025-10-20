Seahawks need win to keep pace with 49ers and Rams in top-heavy NFC West
It’s a division that has sent a representative to the Super Bowl in seven of the previous 13 seasons dating back to 2012. Over that span, the San Francisco 49ers (3), Los Angeles Rams (2), and Seattle Seahawks (2) have all played on Super Sunday twice. For the most part, the NFC West has sent multiple teams to the postseason the same year. Dating back to 2015, every team has won at least one division title.
Since ’21, the NFC West has been owned by the Rams (2021 and 2024) and Niners (2022 and 2023). Meanwhile, the Seahawks haven’t captured the top spot since 2020. Entering tonight’s clash with the Houston Texans, Mike Macdonald’s club owns a 4-2 mark, just behind both the 49ers (5-2) and Rams (5-2). It’s obviously important that the ‘Hawks keep pace with Kyle Shanahan’s team and Sean McVay’s club.
Obviously, San Francisco has the early edge here. They own a 3-0 divisional record, with road wins over the Seahawks and Rams. Seattle has split with the Niners (loss) and Cardinals (win). Meanwhile, the Rams have spent more time facing the AFC (5-0) than the NFC (0-2) this season—the latter losses to the Eagles and rival 49ers.
In London on Sunday, Matthew Stafford threw five TD passes in the Rams’ 35-7 win over Jacksonville. On Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium, Niners’ running back Christian McCaffrey lit up the Atlanta Falcons in his club’s 20-10 victory.
After tonight’s clash with the Texans, Macdonald’s club has the week off, and then plays four of its final 10 games within the division. They have back-to-back games with the Cardinals (Week 10) and at the Rams (Week 11). There is a rematch with the Rams in Seattle in Week 16, and then a visit to San Francisco on the final weekend of the season.
It’s all about opportunities, and the Seahawks still have a chance to finish with a 5-1 record vs. their NFC West rivals. The last time the franchise managed that feat was back in 2014, when they finished with that identical mark and went on to play in Super Bowl XLIX.
