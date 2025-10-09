All Seahawks

Seahawks getting creative with gameday roster workarounds

Even with the NFL limitations, the Seattle Seahawks are finding ways to get desired players on the field.

Aug 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Brandon Pili (95) celebrates following a safety against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Lumen Field.
Aug 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Brandon Pili (95) celebrates following a safety against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Lumen Field. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The NFL only allows a player to be elevated from the practice squad three times for game days. But that doesn't mean that the team has to simply stop getting that player on the field.

That's how the Seattle Seahawks will continue to utilize nose tackle Brandon Pili, who has already used up his three practice squad elevations this season. Pili played against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Seattle reshuffled its roster to make room for Pili, releasing wide receiver Cody White, again, and signing the 334-pound defensive lineman to the 53-man roster, the team announced Thursday.

White, who was originally kept on the 53-man roster, has been released, re-signed to the practice squad and then re-signed to the active roster multiple times this season already. As a vested veteran, White doesn't have to clear waivers, and thus Seattle can immediately re-sign him to the practice squad.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cody White (82) is unable to catch a pass during the second quarter
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cody White (82) is unable to catch a pass during the second quarter of their preseason game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, August 23, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's a small maneuver that likely is sort of a headache for White, but allows the team to make a pseudo-elevation without the risk of losing a player via waivers. White has just been the unfortunate frequent flyer in those maneuvers.

Pili has only played 26 defensive snaps so far this season despite his elevations, as the Seahawks' defensive line has remained fairly healthy. He has one tackle on the season.

A move related to the defensive secondary or at edge rusher was more expected, as that's where most of Seattle's injuries currently are. The signing of Pili may indicate the coaching staff doesn't think a move at one of those positions is necessary.

