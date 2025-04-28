All Seahawks

Seahawks GM John Schneider believes Elijah Arroyo has first-round talent

The Seahawks believe they landed a steal with TE Elijah Arroyo.

Randy Gurzi

Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo catches the football for a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies.
Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo catches the football for a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks added two potential starters in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft. First, it was South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori, who they moved up for at No. 35. Then at No. 50, they selected Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, Arroyo is an excellent pass-catcher who averaged 16.9 yards per reception and had seven touchdowns in 2024. What kept him out of the first round conversation, at least according to Seattle general manager John Schneider, was a torn ACL suffered during his sophomore season.

Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald discussed their new tight end, saying he runs an entire route tree and could line up as an ‘X-receiver’. Schneider added that he would have been in the top 15 if he wasn’t injured during his career.

"If he didn't miss time (in college), his talent is like a Top 15 pick"

It’s not often tight ends go that high but there were two in 2025. Michigan’s Colston Loveland went to the Chicago Bears at No. 10 and Penn State’s Tyler Warren went to the Indianapolis Colts at No. 14.

Seattle believes they have a similar talent on their hands. If so, it will go a long way in helping Sam Darnold find success as he takes over under center.

Miami TE Elijah Arroyo runs with the ball after a catch against Syracuse Orange defensive back Clarence Lewis.
Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo runs with the ball after a catch against Syracuse Orange defensive back Clarence Lewis. / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

