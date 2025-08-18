Seahawks' Jalen Milroe left off list of NFL rookie QBs best set up to succeed
The Seattle Seahawks selected Jalen Milroe in the third round. The Alabama quarterback was seen as an interesting prospect by many, with some thinking his physical tools might push him into the first round a la Anthony Richardson. He didn't, but the Seahawks still picked up someone they believe might be their future.
However, the emphasis there is on the future, not the present. One insider named four rookies set up for success immediately, and Milroe's name wasn't on there. It's not exactly difficult to see why he might've been omitted from this conversation.
Jalen Milroe not likely to have 2025 success
Shedeur Sanders/Dillon Gabriel, Tyler Shough, Jaxson Dart, and Cam Ward were all on the list from Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski, and it's easy to figure out why. Sanders or Gabriel is going to play eventually. Shough is likely to start day one, same with Ward. Dart is destined for the lineup eventually.
That's not true for Milroe. The Seahawks invested heavily in Sam Darnold this offseason, so seeing Milroe for any meaningful amount of time would be a shock. Darnold is the $100-million man, so he's going to play.
There is certainly a world where Milroe gets on the field, supplanting Darnold, but it's not one where he will have success, either. If Darnold flames out, it will be because he has poor offensive coaching, horrible blocking, and not enough weapons, things that plagued him at every non-Minnesota stop he's made.
If those things are true, then Milroe will not have success, either. Sure, he could rely on physical traits to get some advantage over Darnold, but if he can't be protected, has bad playcalling, and his weapons fail, then a third-round QB who was seen as toolsy and not necessarily NFL-ready is not going to outdo Darnold.
Milroe could be the QB of the future, and his athleticism brings an exciting upside. But for now, most of the other rookies are either better or have a much easier path to playing time without as many downsides to their situation, which is why Milroe was nowhere to be found on the insider's list.
