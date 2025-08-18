All Seahawks

Seahawks' Jalen Milroe left off list of NFL rookie QBs best set up to succeed

This insider doesn't see much success for Jalen Milroe this year.

Zach Roberts

Aug 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe (6) passes the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Aug 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe (6) passes the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks selected Jalen Milroe in the third round. The Alabama quarterback was seen as an interesting prospect by many, with some thinking his physical tools might push him into the first round a la Anthony Richardson. He didn't, but the Seahawks still picked up someone they believe might be their future.

However, the emphasis there is on the future, not the present. One insider named four rookies set up for success immediately, and Milroe's name wasn't on there. It's not exactly difficult to see why he might've been omitted from this conversation.

Jalen Milroe not likely to have 2025 success

Jalen Milro
Aug 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe (6) carries the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders/Dillon Gabriel, Tyler Shough, Jaxson Dart, and Cam Ward were all on the list from Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski, and it's easy to figure out why. Sanders or Gabriel is going to play eventually. Shough is likely to start day one, same with Ward. Dart is destined for the lineup eventually.

That's not true for Milroe. The Seahawks invested heavily in Sam Darnold this offseason, so seeing Milroe for any meaningful amount of time would be a shock. Darnold is the $100-million man, so he's going to play.

There is certainly a world where Milroe gets on the field, supplanting Darnold, but it's not one where he will have success, either. If Darnold flames out, it will be because he has poor offensive coaching, horrible blocking, and not enough weapons, things that plagued him at every non-Minnesota stop he's made.

If those things are true, then Milroe will not have success, either. Sure, he could rely on physical traits to get some advantage over Darnold, but if he can't be protected, has bad playcalling, and his weapons fail, then a third-round QB who was seen as toolsy and not necessarily NFL-ready is not going to outdo Darnold.

Milroe could be the QB of the future, and his athleticism brings an exciting upside. But for now, most of the other rookies are either better or have a much easier path to playing time without as many downsides to their situation, which is why Milroe was nowhere to be found on the insider's list.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks studs and duds from convincing preseason win over Chiefs

Marshawn Lynch gives Sam Darnold hilarious welcome to the Seahawks

ESPN ranks the Seahawks’ strongest position group the best in the NFL

Seahawks reveal special role for rookie QB Jalen Milroe vs. Chiefs

Published
Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI

Home/Seahawks News