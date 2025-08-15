Drew Lock's decision-making drags down Seahawks' backup QB ranking
Throughout seemingly the entire offseason, the Seattle Seahawks' quarterback situation has been under the microscope.
Obviously, there's a massive ongoing debate on whether or not new starting quarterback Sam Darnold - whom the Seahawks signed to a three-year deal worth more than $100 million this offseason - is the man for the job. However, their backup quarterback situation has also garnered a good deal of attention. Seattle brought in two new backups in Drew Lock, who returns to Seattle after a one-year stint with the New York Giants, and Jalen Milroe, a third-round pick out of Alabama.
The question is, how much can they really depend on their backups if needed?
Analyst shares mixed thoughts on Seahawks' backup QB situation
Yardbarker recently went through each team's backup quarterback situation and gave them a rating from 1 to 5 (1 being the highest for some reason). For Seattle, Sterling Bennett seems optimistic about Milroe, but not so high on Lock.
"Rookie Milroe boosts the ranking, as his stellar speed can directly impact any game," Bennett wrote. "Lock is a serviceable option. The veteran is entering his second stint with the Seahawks. His decision-making is highly questionable, but he is an underrated passer."
Lock had an up-and-down showing in last week's preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, completing 12 of 22 passes for 122 yards, a touchdown and an interception. That interception, which came when he looked for rookie wide receiver Tory Horton on the sideline, put a damper on his whole performance, however.
Even if Lock isn't a world beater, he is still a serviceable option if Darnold goes down. Most importantly for him, he's back where he's happiest.
“This is a special place for me,” Lock said last week on Seattle Sports' "Bump & Stacy." “I loved this organization for the two years I was here. Love the city, my wife loves the city. But when we were prepping going against Mike Macdonald’s defense (with the Baltimore Ravens), we had a long week of talks about what we’re going to do, how we’re going to attack this. With him being here, you know your defense is going to come to play.
“Just the trajectory of this team, bringing Sam in, it’s just an exciting time here. It was something I couldn’t pass up.”
More Seahawks on SI stories
ESPN predicts Seattle Seahawks could have worst season since 2009
Seahawks rookie Grey Zabel comes out swinging in preseason debut
Even Mike Macdonald could rattle new Seahawks starter Sam Darnold
Seahawks QB ripped to shreds by CBS over poor preseason outing