Seahawks should kick tires on Jadeveon Clowney reunion after surprise release
Former 2013 No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney has never lived up to his draft selection, but he has been a decent pass-rushing journeyman since being traded from the Houston Texans to the Seattle Seahawks before the 2019 season.
Clowney was released on Thursday, one year into his two-year, $20 million contract with the Carolina Panthers. Last season, Clowney finished with 46 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and four pass deflections. That was about on par with Clowney's production throughout his career, as he's averaged 50 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and seven sacks per 17 games.
The Seahawks may still be in the market for defensive line depth if Clowney, 32, is willing to stay somewhat cheap. He would make the most sense as a defensive end alongside Leonard Williams, Mike Morris, Byron Murphy II, Jarran Reed and rookie Rylie Mills. Seattle already has a deep edge rusher lineup with DeMarcus Lawrence, Boye Mafe, Derick Hall and Uchenna Nwosu.
If they could get him for a decent price, there's no reason not to at least reach out to Clowney and see if he would be interested in joining Mike Macdonald's defense. He would be able to move around the defensive line like Williams, playing various roles and spots in the trenches.
Clowney is already familiar with the organization, but hasn't played for the current coaching regime. Having previous experience in one city does make a difference, however, and he hasn't been able to stick with any of the four franchises he's joined since his lone season in Seattle.
In 2019, Clowney had one of his worst seasons as a pro production-wise, finishing with 31 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks. However, he did log a fumble-return touchdown and the only interception of his career.
Clowney might be considering retirement since he's played for five teams in six seasons. But the Seahawks may be able to rope him in for another go to bolster their already stout defense.
