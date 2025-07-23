Returning veteran CB sits out first day of Seahawks training camp
Now in his second stint with the Seattle Seahawks, cornerback Shaquill Griffin is expected to slot in as a veteran defensive presence behind Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe this season. Griffin was originally drafted by Seattle in 2017 and re-signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the team this offseason.
Back for his first training camp at the VMAC in Renton on Wednesday since 2020, however, Griffin was present but not practicing, according to ESPN's Brady Henderson. He doesn't have an injury designation, as Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters after practice that Griffin was dealing with an illness.
"Shaq just had a little bit of an illness last night, so we’re just being precautious," Macdonald said.
Since signing a three-year, $44.5 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, Griffin has played for three other teams from 2023-24. He most recently suited up for the Minnesota Vikings last season, totaling 41 tackles, two interceptions and six pass deflections. Seattle added him to try and bolster their depth behind the trio of cornerbacks that carried the Seahawks' secondary last season.
"It was something that we were working through; there’s a process behind it," Macdonald said on Wednesday of adding Griffin to the roster. "We had Shaq come in and visit, and he had a great visit. [It was] kind of like Twilight Zone coming back into the building and offices are flipped around, new faces and everything. But he fits in great, the building and staff love him … he’s going to be a guy we’re going to lean on being a vet presence."
Obviously, an illness isn't a serious concern unless Griffin remains out for an extended period of time, but it does cut down on how much time he will have to get hands-on experience with Macdonald's defensive system. Luckily for Griffin, training camp runs through Aug. 12.
