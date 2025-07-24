Seahawks place veteran NT on non-football injury list
The Seattle Seahawks made a no-brainer move earlier this offseason by re-signing veteran nose tackle Johnathan Hankins, solidifying the middle of their defensive line once again. Hankins, however, who has been in the league for more than a decade, won't be practicing at training camp quite yet.
When speaking to reporters following Seattle's opening day of camp on Wednesday, head coach Mike Macdonald said Hankins has been placed on the non-football injury list (NFI). According to ESPN's Brady Henderson, Hankins was the only player on the 90-man roster not present at the inaugural practice.
"Right now, he’s on [NFI]," Macdonald said of Hankins. "He’s working through a back [injury] right now. Long term, I think he’s going to be fine, but he’s working through it. Hank’s a vet, he’s a 12-year guy, I mean, we’re taking our time with it so we’re not in a hurry."
Hankins was an anchor for the Seahawks in 2024, playing in all 17 games (eight starts) and totaling 30 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack and an interception. He has previously played with the New York Giants, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys during his extensive career.
While Hankins is out, Seattle's younger defensive linemen will get more reps and have more opportunities to prove themselves to the coaching staff. Quinton Bohanna, Brandon Pili, Bubba Thomas and Justin Rogers will now have plenty of chances to try and earn depth roles with the Seahawks.
Luckily for Seattle, Hankins is already acquainted with Macdonald's system as he played 390 snaps in it last season. More reps are always better, but veteran rest is present during camp even for non-injury-related players. Hopefully, Hankins won't have to miss extended time.
More Seahawks on SI stories
5 reasons for optimism as Seattle Seahawks report to training camp
Seahawks defense lands 3 players on list of NFL's top 100 players
Rookie Seahawks QB has ideal opportunity going into training camp
Analyst predicts Russell Wilson may be benched before trade deadline