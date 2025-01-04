Seahawks Pull Expensive Prank on Rookie Byron Murphy II
Every rookie has their "Welcome to the NFL" moment, and for Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, that moment came off the field.
With his rookie campaign winding down, Murphy attended a team dinner at a luxurious restaurant. As is tradition, his teammates handed him the bill when all was said and done.
Much to Murphy's shock, the total came in at over $155,000, with a $23,000 gratuity fee to top it all off. The former Texas Longhorns star was visibly stunned at the total, but luckily, it was merely a prank by his teammates and the restaurant. The actual total came in at "only" around $38,000.
Murphy, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, will make just under $3 million throughout his rookie season with $795,000 coming in base salary and the rest coming as a signing bonus, per Over The Cap. If the fake bill was actually real, then it would've been quite the financial hit for him (not to say the real one isn't).
The 22-year-old's pay will continue to increase throughout his rookie deal, culminating in him making slightly over $5.1 million in 2027. If the Seahawks decide to pick up his fifth-year option when the time comes, then he'll earn another big pay day.
With one game remaining in his rookie season, Murphy has 36 total tackles, two tackles for loss and half a sack, though he did miss time with injury early on. Not the flashiest stats in the world, but he has helped the Seahawks' defense in a big way, particularly against the run.
