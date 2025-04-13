Bills Central

Josh Allen living the dream at Augusta National during Masters Tournament

An avid golf fan, Josh Allen has been enjoying himself during the Masters Tournament.

Randy Gurzi

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is greeted as he and other Buffalo players took part in a panel discussion with area students about building connections and the PGA's plans to develop more diversity in the golf workforce.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is greeted as he and other Buffalo players took part in a panel discussion with area students about building connections and the PGA's plans to develop more diversity in the golf workforce. / Jamie Germano/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is an avid golf fan who has been living it up this week during one of the most prestigious events in America, the Masters Tournament.

Allen is often spotted at the event, which takes place in Augusta, GA, and brings out some of the biggest celebrities. This year, Allen was seen talking to NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. The two had a quick discussion, centered around Allen's golf plans that week.

RELATED: Dr. Phil uses Bills' QB Josh Allen to teach life lesson

The reigning NFL MVP said he played at the nearby Champions Retreat Golf Club, which is home to the Augusta National Women's Amateur tournament. He added that he would spend Friday playing at Augusta, which Manning clarified to mean the Augusta Country Club.

With the tournament wrapping up Sunday, it was fitting that a Josh Allen fan account on Instagram shared several photos and videos of the quarterback enjoying himself during the week.

Allen was seen taking pictures with friends as well as employees from Champions Retreat. He was also hanging out with Sam Darnold, who signed with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, bottom left, and Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold, top right, attend a TGL match.
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, bottom left, and Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold, top right, attend the TGL match between Jupiter Links GC and Atlanta Drive GC. / GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Darnold's new jersey was tossed around as well, with Allen receiving one of his own.

Allen and Darnold were also seen together earlier this year during Darnold's bachelor party. That was also centered around golf with them meeting up with Tiger Woods during the TGL finale.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News