Josh Allen living the dream at Augusta National during Masters Tournament
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is an avid golf fan who has been living it up this week during one of the most prestigious events in America, the Masters Tournament.
Allen is often spotted at the event, which takes place in Augusta, GA, and brings out some of the biggest celebrities. This year, Allen was seen talking to NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. The two had a quick discussion, centered around Allen's golf plans that week.
The reigning NFL MVP said he played at the nearby Champions Retreat Golf Club, which is home to the Augusta National Women's Amateur tournament. He added that he would spend Friday playing at Augusta, which Manning clarified to mean the Augusta Country Club.
With the tournament wrapping up Sunday, it was fitting that a Josh Allen fan account on Instagram shared several photos and videos of the quarterback enjoying himself during the week.
Allen was seen taking pictures with friends as well as employees from Champions Retreat. He was also hanging out with Sam Darnold, who signed with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason.
Darnold's new jersey was tossed around as well, with Allen receiving one of his own.
Allen and Darnold were also seen together earlier this year during Darnold's bachelor party. That was also centered around golf with them meeting up with Tiger Woods during the TGL finale.
