Seahawks release surprising rookie draft pick in practice squad reshuffling
After being let go a second time, it might be the end of seventh-round running back Damien Martinez's line with the Seattle Seahawks.
Seattle reshuffled its practice squad once again on Tuesday, re-signing 2024 sixth-round guard Sataoa Laumea and rookie defensive linemen Jalan Gaines and Anthony Campbell. In addition to Martinez, the Seahawks released offensive tackle Amari Kight and cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles.
Laumea was released on Monday when the team brought safety D'Anthony Bell back to the practice squad. That was a surprising transaction on its own after Laumea started six games for the Seahawks in 2024. Martinez's release feels like it could be more permanent, considering the team's deep stable of running backs.
Martinez was drafted in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft and waived as part of the final roster cuts. However, he was brought back with the initial practice squad, and it appeared Seattle planned to develop the young rusher out of Miami.
Trailing undrafted rookie Jacardia Wright, Martinez finished the preseason with 24 rushes for 84 yards (3.5 yards per carry) and one touchdown in three appearances. It wasn't quite as productive a run as the Seahawks probably hoped, and Wright is now the only running back remaining on the team's practice squad.
Kight was also an undrafted rookie and was the last remaining offensive tackle on Seattle's practice squad. Jean-Charles was a 2021 fifth-round pick by the Green Bay Packers, and he could be searching for the fifth team of his career following his release.
Martinez could be brought back, as teams often don't like to part ways with draft picks unless they have no other choice. However, with four already rostered, it seems the coaching staff may not have been impressed enough with his play to keep him around long term. Martinez may be able to find work with a more running back-needy team.
