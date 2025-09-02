Undrafted Seahawks RB lands on preseason All-Rookie team
One of the standouts of the preseason for the Seattle Seahawks didn't even make the 53-man roster, but that's primarily because he was vying for a spot in one of the most competitive positions on the roster.
Undrafted rookie running back Jacardia Wright was the best first-year rusher in the NFL during the preseason, according to CBS Sports writer Chris Trapasso. Wright totaled 21 rushes for 147 yards and a touchdown in Seattle's trio of preseason games.
Wright, who was a standout for three seasons at Missouri State, looked almost as impressive as second-year former undrafted running back George Holani, who did land on the Seahawks' initial roster. Wright was also frequently rushing behind a worse offensive line. Thankfully for Seattle, Wright cleared waivers and was able to return to the practice squad.
"And he didn't reach 147 yards on 21 carries due completely to massive rushing lanes," Trapasso wrote. "Wright forced a whopping seven missed tackles and averaged an even 4.0 yards after contact per rush, which isn't totally surprising given his 6-foot, 220-pound frame."
Wright possesses a unique blend of power and speed with an impressively quick burst that allows him to attack rushing lanes. He wasn't afraid to run through defenders but also had the elusiveness to avoid contact when it was advantageous.
If the Seahawks didn't already have Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet and Holani, Wright may have been a prime third running back candidate. Both Wright and seventh-round pick Damien Martinez were waived but brought back after final roster cuts.
Even though he was undrafted, Wright looked like a draft pick. Martinez is a powerful runner, but he lacks the top-end speed that would allow him to outrun most defenders. At the NFL level, he wasn't breaking tackles as consistently as he was at Miami.
Assuming the Seahawks can keep him around, Wright may be an asset down the road. He certainly showed his ability to be an effective rusher in the league.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Mike Macdonald gives blunt five-word opinion on the Seahawks’ rivals
Seahawks dubbed ‘despicable copycats’ over Oregon-looking uniforms
DeMarcus Lawrence comments on Jerry Jones trading Micah Parsons
Mike Macdonald finally reveals Seattle Seahawks’ offensive line starters