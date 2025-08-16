Seahawks rookie Grey Zabel excels again in second NFL preseason game
Friday night was a successful one for the Seattle Seahawks, as they moved to 1-0-1 in the 2025 NFL preseason. Following a tie in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle won easily in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Of course, the outcome of the game isn't important in the preseason. Instead, it's all about how the players perform as they fight for a spot on the roster. It's also the first chance rookies get to prove they can handle the speed of the NFL game. Against Kansas City, Grey Zabel showed he's not going to have any issues at this level.
Zabel proved he has excellent timing, coming out of his stance as fast as anyone on the line. That allowed him to get an excellent position against his defender. In the run game, he was able to get to the second level and help his back find more open space.
Seattle's offensive line was a question mark entering the offseason, and their addition of Zabel was named as an X-factor for this season. Although the sample size is small, it appears he could be exactly what they had hoped for.
The Seahawks have one more game in the preseason, playing against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, August 23. That will give the North Dakota State product another chance to build momentum for the regular season.
