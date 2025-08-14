Seahawks rookie could be team's X-Factor going into season
The Seattle Seahawks hope first-round rookie Grey Zabel can play an immediate role on the team's offensive line.
ESPN insider Brady Henderson labeled Zabel as an X-Factor for the Seahawks in the upcoming season.
"Rookie left guard Grey Zabel, the team's 2025 first-round pick, might be the only upgrade Seattle made to a starting five that was often overmatched in 2024," Henderson wrote.
"The biggest reason for optimism, however, isn't with the personnel as much as it is with the coordinator. Between running the ball, getting the quarterback outside the pocket and operating less out of shotgun, Klint Kubiak is running a scheme that will make life much easier on the O-line than that of his predecessor, Ryan Grubb. The swing factor within the swing factor is whether right tackle Abraham Lucas, who has flashed dominance when healthy, can stay on the field."
The Seahawks have boasted one of the worst offensive lines in the league for many years, but things could be changing with Zabel coming into the fold.
The North Dakota State alum made his Seahawks debut against the Las Vegas Raiders in the preseason opener where he looked the part of a veteran.
If Zabel can continue to grow with the Seahawks in his rookie season, they could have one of the pillars of their entire roster for many years to come.
Zabel and the Seahawks are back in action tomorrow night as they take on Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT inside Lumen Field.
