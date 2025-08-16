Forget preseason mirages- Julian Love believes Seahawks are showing true potential
Fans of the Seattle Seahawks might be tempted to pinch themselves right now. GIven the way that things have gone over the last nine seasons since the Legion of Boom era hit its peak, it's difficult to believe that things finally appear to be changing in all the ways that matter most.
The arrival of head coach Mike Macdonald last year was the beginning of the revolution. Seattle's defense went from having a great reputation with poor results to once again being one of the league's most-intimidating units practically overnight. Now, it seems that some offseason additions are taking the team's biggest weakness and turning it into a strength.
That would be the offensive line, which has been among the worst in the NFL for too many seasons in a row to count. However, through two preseason games the unit has pulled off a 180-degree turn in attitude, philosophy and general ability. Things are literally running through rookie left guard Grey Zabel, and Klint Kubiak and John Benton have this group looking absolutely nothing like the units we've been subject to in the John Schneider era.
It's still only preseason, but star safety Julian Love doesn't think this is an accident. Here's what he told reporters last night following Seattle's dominant victory over Kansas City.
Julian Love on Seahawks' potential
Love wasn't on the field much, but it was long enough to make a highlight stop of his own - stuffing the Chiefs just inches shy of the chains to create a turnover to end their first drive. That came on the heels of a beautiful open field tackle from Love's partner Coby Bryant on third down.
The Seahawks have one more preseason game to go - visiting the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field one week from today. A win in Green Bay would be a nice way to finish a perfect preseason, but the real test awaits Week 1 when the San Francisco 49ers come to town. Until then, this is all just an appetizer.
